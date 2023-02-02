P K Pole appointed as new J&K CEO

Jammu: Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed the senior IAS officer and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir.

He will replace another senior IAS officer Hirdesh Kumar, who proceeded on central deputation in September, 2022.

A communiqué in this connection issued by Rahul Sharma, Principal Secretary, the Secretariat of the Election Commission of India to the J&K CEO on January 31, 2023 read, “I am directed to forward herewith the Commission's Notification No. 154/J&K/2022-P-Admn dated January 31, 2023 appointing Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (AGMUT 2004) as CEO, J&K in place of Hirdesh Kumar (IAS)."