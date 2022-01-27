Padma Bhushan to Azad stirs up a hornet’s nest; J&K watches calmly

Jammu: J&K, known for its stimulating political vibrancy, probably for the first time in its history, is witnessing a curious scenario.
Its most-awakened and pro-active political players have chosen to react with an enigmatic silence over a development, which has, otherwise, stirred up a hornet’s nest across the political-spectrum of the country.
Silence is deafening, more so, because the protagonist has not only J&K roots but his persona is in fact intrinsic to its political-scape.
Development relates to the senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Curious sequence of events unfolded after the Centre announced to confer the prestigious Padma Bhushan award upon the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on the eve of Republic Day.
This followed another engaging round of shadow-boxing between the key-players of Congress- the grand-old party of the country. There was a free flow of snide remarks and counter barbs from the two sides of the divide within the party. Interestingly, most of the other parties so far have preferred to be in the role of spectators to the game of one-upmanship- neither cheering nor denouncing the move.
Another amusing aspect (though intriguing aspect for many in the party) is – the impregnable silence maintained by the top leadership as well as Azad himself, to this development.
Those closer to the party leadership have taken upon themselves to target Azad with cutting remarks (including some below the belt) like the one made by former minister and another senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Ramesh, in his snipe, chose to draw parallels between the senior CPI(M) leader and also the former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Azad. Bhattacharya was also in the list of this year’s Padma awards with Azad, however, he refused to accept the honour, though on anticipated lines, being a vociferous critic of the BJP, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.
“Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam,” Ramesh had tweeted while lauding the move of Bhattacharya to refuse the award. Ramesh had even tweeted a passage from a book about former bureaucrat PN Haksar's refusal of the award, thus prompting Azad to pick up the clue.
No wonder, his snide remark earned the ire of ‘G-23’ leaders who did not take it kindly his snipe aimed at their ‘Group-Captain’ (read Azad).
Senior Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, though not actually part of G-23, targetted Ramesh saying that his criticism of Ghulam Nabi Azad for receiving the Padma award “is nothing less than a shameful innuendo intended to rob both the award and its recipient of the deserved dignity.” “Such a mindset does not do justice to the dignitarian ethos of the Congress. The award is a national honour irrespective of which party gives to which leader,” Kumar stated.
One of the prominent members of G-23, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal too responded in equal measure to Ramesh. “Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padma Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” he tweeted.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was the only one from a party other than Congress, reacting to the development while criticising Ramesh. She tweeted, “Calling someone Azad for declining a national honour and Ghulam for accepting it… shows how shallow one’s thought is towards a national honour. This isn’t the first nor the last time that opposition leaders will be acknowledged for their work, please maintain that spirit and dignity.”
Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, two other prominent members of G-23, said it was a “well deserved recognition.” Another Congressman Shashi Tharoor greeted Azad with a tweet which read as, “Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one's public service even by a government of the other side.”
It was senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who was direct in the criticism of Azad yet in a very suave manner as he said that the Narendra Modi government’s decision to confer Padma Bhushan on Ghulam Nabi Azad was a political one and not based on merit.
“They have taken a decision politically; not weighing on any merit or otherwise. Now, it’s for him (Azad) to take a decision (on whether to accept or decline the award),” Moily said.
Between this exchange of cutting remarks from both the sides, also resonated a few voices of sanity like the one that of senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh.
“If one of our colleagues is honoured, he should be greeted with warm appreciation rather than snide remarks,” Dr Singh remarked. He stated that he was “distressed at the unseemly controversy over the well-deserved Padma award to his good friend Ghulam Nabi Azad.”
“These national awards should not become a subject of inter-party controversy, far less of intra-party ones,” Dr Singh averred. Azad is the second Congressman to receive a Padma award. In 2008, Pranab Mukherjee was given Padma Vibhushan by the government where he was a minister. He received the Bharat Ratna award in 2019.
Amid this spectre, however, it was the intriguing calm being displayed by outspoken J&K mainstream politicians in general and those belonging to Congress unit in particular (both belonging to pro-Azad and anti-Azad camp).
“Let’s see who winks first. This may be the last round of ‘shadow-boxing’, going on for quite long between the self-acclaimed 24-Carat Congressman former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and the top leadership. We’re in a fix, waiting for a cue from the party leadership,” said a senior leader of JKPCC, presumably closer to the party leadership.
“It will be difficult for me to comment on this scenario. The point is that they (both BJP and Azad) do politics intelligently. It’s not value-based politics for him. He has never been known for politics, which is based on values in life. There are people who want to enjoy the best of both worlds. We can safely put him (Azad) in that category. He (Azad) enjoys a great goodwill there (in BJP). That has resulted in this award. Of course, the top leadership is not pleased. Did Soniaji, Rahul or Priyanka greet him so far? This is the most curious part to the entire scenario,” yet another Congress, choosing anonymity, commented with a poser.
“Situation is such that it will be embarrassing to take a position at this point of time, despite being a Congressman. Still we cannot say that Azad is caught in a “devil and deep seas situation” but the Congressmen in J&K are finding themselves in that tricky situation. Azad, as a shrewd politician, wants his bread to be buttered from both sides,” he adds.