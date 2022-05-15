PAGD calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: The Gupkar Alliance of major J&K parties on Sunday urged Kashmiri Pandit employees not to leave the valley as it was their home and it would be "painful for all'', after the community demanded their relocation following the killing of a member by terrorists.

The appeal by the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) came after a delegation led by its president Farooq Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmiri Lieutenant

Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting was over the issue of security of Kashmiri pandit employees in the aftermath of the killing of Rahul Bhat that has sparked protests by community members.