PAGD demands restoration of special status, full statehood to J&K

While making a fervent appeal to the civil society, media, parliament and some other sections of the country that “humiliation of people of J&K must stop”, Tarigami said, “we are seeking our rights as we want to live like the rest of the people with heads raised. We don’t want to live a life of humiliation and the present day government has decided to humiliate us. They consider our humiliation as their pride which is unacceptable to us,” said Tarigami.

He said by holding its first joint convention, the PAGD wanted to convey a message that “despite being in separate umbrellas and following different ideologies, as far as this platform (PAGD) is concerned, all the constituents have decided that they will continue the journey together while demanding for the rights which has been guaranteed by the Constitution”.

Later in the day, a copy of the resolution issued to the media by the PAGD stated: "Unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019 taken in the Parliament to nullify Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the damaging legislation which dismembered the historic state and created two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the erstwhile state.

“It is most unfortunate that the judicial challenges against this abrogation as a violation of the Constitution continue to remain pending before the Supreme Court even after two years.

“The suppression of civil liberties and democratic rights continues unabated. Attack on democratic rights under the draconian laws like UAPA/PSA continues as hundreds of people remain under detention without even charges being framed. New orders are being passed like non-clearance for passports and government services to anyone involved in ‘law and order’ or ‘stone pelting cases’. This negates the principle of natural justice by equating a police report with being guilty and being denied all these services. Jurisprudence underlines that everyone is innocent till proven guilty.

“By making the status of Permanent Residents of erstwhile state redundant, thereby, the protection of jobs and land rights were snatched arbitrarily which deepened the sense of insecurity in the regions and communities.