PAGD firm, constituents free to voice separate party agendas: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Asserting that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) continues to “strive for restoration of Article 370”, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Alliance constituents were “free to express and work on their separate agendas while continuing to be a part of this umbrella body”.

Mufti was addressing media persons at Kulgam during a visit.

“PAGD came into formation for a specific and special cause which is restoration of Article 370 and 35-A. The constituents of PAGD have their separate agendas on which they keep working. All of them are bound to have a separate view on this issue,” Mufti said while reacting to National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah’s statement that his party was willing to participate in elections as and when they take place.

Commenting on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Mufti said: “It must follow true Sharia, which guarantees rights of all, including the women”.

"Taliban has come to fore as a reality. Its image in the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If it wants to govern Afghanistan, it will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Quran which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly," she said.

Mufti said that the Taliban should shun the “hard line interpretation of Islam and Sharia if it wants to do business with the international community”.