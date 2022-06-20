PAGD has no roadmap, deceiving people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that unlike Peoples Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, Apni Party did not deceive people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Bukhari said that his outreach to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is aimed to strengthen its resolve for a peaceful atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that his parties’ priority will be to expunge fear from the members of majority and minority community.