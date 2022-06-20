PAGD has no roadmap, deceiving people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that unlike Peoples Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, Apni Party did not deceive people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a gathering at Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Bukhari said that his outreach to the people of Jammu and Kashmir is aimed to strengthen its resolve for a peaceful atmosphere for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that his parties’ priority will be to expunge fear from the members of majority and minority community.
“Both majority and minority community members are going through difficult times,” said Bukhari. “We will ensure their rights are protected at any cost,”
Referring to Uri town, which has a mixed population of the majority and minority communities, Bukhari said that “such a peaceful area where majority and minority community members are protecting each others rights needs to be replicated in rest of the Jammu and Kashmir as well,”
Referring to abrogation of Article 370, Bukhari said certain political parties joined hands to befool people of Jammu and Kashmir by claiming to restore Article 370 and 35-A. “ The fact though is that only a court verdict can decide its fate,” Bukhari said.
“Unlike Peoples Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, Apni Party did not deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our stand on the issue is clear that the fate of Article 370 and 35A will be decided only by the court,” said Bukhari.
Taking a dig at the PAGD, Bukhari said “if the alliance members were sincere in their claims of restoring J&K’s, let them reveal their road map. “If PAGD has any roadmap of restoring Article 370, I along with my party members will follow them in letter and spirit,” he added.
Accompanied by senior party leaders, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir, Yawar Dilawar Mir, Javed Hassan Beig, Mohiudin Muntazar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan, the big convoy of Apni Party started its march from Baramulla office to Uri on Monday morning.
Amid incessant rain, the convoy was greeted by scores of people along the Baramulla-Uri highway at various places including Kitchama, Gantmulla, Chandanwari, Boniyar and at various other places. While addressing a gathering at Uri, Bukhari said his party came into formation at a time when people of Jammu and Kashmir were passing through rough patch. He said his party tried its best to ease the hardships of people by ensuring that people are brought back from the strife.
While highlighting his parties’ achievement in short time, he said it was Apni party which fought and assured that job prospect of local youths after the abrogation of Article 370 is not diluted, besides rights on the land are not fiddled with.
“Unlike PAGD, who made false promises of restoring Article 370, Apni Party fought for any dilution in job prospects and land rights, Besides ensured that population ratio is not changed,” said Bukhari.
In his address, Bukhari while describing his connect with Uri, said that it was his birth place and as such he is aware of the hardships of people of this area. He said his priority is peace and ensure that people no more get killed on border because of skirmishes.
The gathering was also addressed by senior party leaders, Ghullam Hassan Mir, Dilawar Mir, Yawar Dilawar Mir, Javed Hassan Beig and other party leaders.