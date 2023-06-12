Pahalgam Blaze | Dehradun tourist dies, 4 suffer burn injuries

Pahalgam: A Dehradun-based tourist charred to death as a hotel caught fire at Pahalgam area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. Four employees of the hotel also suffered burn injuries in the blaze.

The tourist was identified as Bhupinder, 75.

An official said that at around 5 pm fire broke out in ‘The Mansion’, a three-storey hotel located on the bank of Lidder in Laripora village, a short drive from Pahalgam.

“Soon after the incident, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames,” the official said.

He said that the tourist, who was putting up in the hotel along with her family, was found missing.

The official said that the teams of NDRF, Police, Army, and staff of the hotel launched a rescue operation.