Pahalgam Blaze | Dehradun tourist dies, 4 suffer burn injuries

Pahalgam: A Dehradun-based tourist charred to death as a hotel caught fire at Pahalgam area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday. Four employees of the hotel also suffered burn injuries in the blaze.
The tourist was identified as Bhupinder, 75.
An official said that at around 5 pm fire broke out in ‘The Mansion’, a three-storey hotel located on the bank of Lidder in Laripora village, a short drive from Pahalgam.
“Soon after the incident, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames,” the official said.
He said that the tourist, who was putting up in the hotel along with her family, was found missing.
The official said that the teams of NDRF, Police, Army, and staff of the hotel launched a rescue operation.
“The firefighting operation lasted for an hour and finally the soldiers of Army's 3 RR recovered the charred body of the tourist,” he said.
The official said that four employees of the hotel suffered burn injuries.
“They were shifted to a nearby facility for treatment,” he said.
The official said that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Meanwhile, social activist from Pahalgam Imad Rafi Mir tweeted, “Today a tragic fire incident occurred at a private property in #Pahalgam. The local youth of Pahalgam selflessly came forward in rescue operations and did their best. One tourist lost her life but a major tragedy was averted due to the efforts of the youth.”