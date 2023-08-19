Pahalgam Dialogues on Cancer | 50% of cancers treatable: Experts

Pahalgam: Experts on Saturday here revealed that approximately half of all cancer cases were fully treatable, enabling patients to lead normal lives post treatment.

"Unlike certain lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which can only be managed and require lifelong adjustments, cancers can indeed be entirely curable," Dr G K Rath told Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of the conference on oncology.

The conference was organised by non-profit organisation - The Cancer Foundation, based in New Delhi and headed by Dr Sameer Kaul, a renowned oncologist.

Dr Rath, a leading oncologist of the country who formerly headed the AIIMS Cancer Centre in New Delhi, explained that currently 50 percent of cancers were treatable, some even in advanced stages.

"Early diagnosis, prevention, and effective treatment are all integral components in combating cancer," Dr Rath said.

Outlining the 80:20 principle for cancer cases, he said, “If a patient delays treatment by 80 percent, their chances of recovery diminish to 20 percent. Conversely, early-stage patients have an 80 percent chance of being cured.”

Dr Rath said that a comprehensive approach combining radiation, surgery, and chemotherapy was important for successful cancer treatment.