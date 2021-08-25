Pahalgam mountains go out of bounds for trekkers

“To protect the integrity of the environment it is ordered that no trekking group should be allowed to carry trekking without proper permission from competent authority. The trekking spots include- Lidderwat, Tarsar-Marsar, Kolohoi glacier, Katrinag, Tulyan, and Sheshnag lakes,”

The Lidder Valley is known for breathtaking and mesmerizing trekking spots. The trekkers from all over the world carry expeditions to explore mountains, lakes, and glaciers.

Of late the fragile ecosystem, however, has witnessed increased human interference thus posing it a serious threat.

The environmentalists have warned of disaster if the trekking to certain spots is not regulated.