Pahalgam-route Amarnath pilgrims halted at Chanderkote

Ramban: The eleventh batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra, flagged-off for Pahalgam route from Jammu, was halted and accommodated at SASB Yatri Niwas, Chanderkote on Thursday.

However, 112 vehicles ferrying 3206 Amarnath pilgrims for the Baltal Yatra base camp were allowed to cross Banihal–Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

Officials said that Pahalgam-route Yatris were halted in Chanderkote as there was heavy rush of pilgrims at Pahalgam base camp.

“Due to the heavy rush of Yatris, the 11th batch of the Pahalgam route yatra, comprising 6035 pilgrims in 194 vehicles, was halted and accommodated at Yatra Niwas Chanderkote in district Ramban for a night stay,” they said.

Nodal Officer Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra Ramban and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal Sharma said Pahalgam route Yatra was halted on the direction of Yatra control rooms. “They would be allowed to proceed towards Nunwan-Pahalgam on Friday morning,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the Pahalgam route Yatra was halted due to heavy rush of Yatris at the Pahalgam base camp.