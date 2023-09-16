Pak Army interfered during anti-infiltration ops in J&K: Indian Army

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday said that the Pakistani Army interfered during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

An official said that alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district after engaging infiltrating terrorists in a sustained gunfight in which three terrorists were killed.

The Army said that two bodies of the intruders were recovered while the third infiltrator's body could not be recovered because of firing from a Pakistan Army post near the LoC.