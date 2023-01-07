Pak-backed, Dr Asif Maqbool Dar who used social media to flare up terror, identify kill targets, designated as terrorist

New Delhi: A day after declaring The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.
“PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led JeM and was involved in terror acts and issuing threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians in J&K, and other states,” MHA said in an notification issued here Saturday. The MHA said that the outfit had emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of JeM, a proscribed terror outfit listed at Serial No 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA.
“It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with other organisations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities in India,” it said.
The MHA also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Tobia operative who is currently based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the Fourth Schedule of UAPA.
According to the government, Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last year.
The Union Home Ministry also declared Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, who is based in Saudi Arabia, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act)-1967, officials said.
In a notification, the MHA said that Dr Asif, a resident of Bandey Payeen, Wagoora, Baramulla, presently based at Daman, Ash Sharqiyah, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
“Dr Asif is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir for terrorist activities by using social media platforms,” reads the notification.
According to the MHA, Dr Asif is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces.
It said that the Pakistan-backed, Saudi Arabia-based Dr Asif used social media to flare up terror and identify kill targets for the terrorists.
The MHA said that Dr Asif is accused in a case investigated by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) relating to a conspiracy hatched by the cadres of the terrorist organisation to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border.