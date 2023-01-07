Pak-backed, Dr Asif Maqbool Dar who used social media to flare up terror, identify kill targets, designated as terrorist

“It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states and is involved, along with other organisations, in conspiring pro-actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities in India,” it said.

The MHA also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Tobia operative who is currently based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the Fourth Schedule of UAPA.

According to the government, Mir was the main accused in the targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher in Kulgam in May last year.

The Union Home Ministry also declared Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, who is based in Saudi Arabia, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act)-1967, officials said.