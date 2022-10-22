Pak-based handlers of OGWs who ex-filtrated from Kashmir channeling finances to sustain terror activities in J&K: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir Saturday conducted searches at 14 residences and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar in central Kashmir, Sopore, and Baramulla in north Kashmir, and Shopian in south Kashmir.

A statement of SIA issued here said that searches were conducted in compliance with the search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA, POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of case FIR No 7/2022 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act and 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.

The statement said that the raids were conducted to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits to destroy its ecosystem and support the structure of terrorism completely.