Pak-based handlers of OGWs who ex-filtrated from Kashmir channeling finances to sustain terror activities in J&K: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir Saturday conducted searches at 14 residences and a business premise of suspects in Srinagar in central Kashmir, Sopore, and Baramulla in north Kashmir, and Shopian in south Kashmir.
A statement of SIA issued here said that searches were conducted in compliance with the search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA, POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of case FIR No 7/2022 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act and 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.
The statement said that the raids were conducted to rein in the financial networks of terror outfits to destroy its ecosystem and support the structure of terrorism completely.
It said that the case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in Kashmir.
The SIA statement said that the case came to be registered on reliable information that a group of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support of their Pakistan-based terror handlers including terrorists who had ex-filtrated from Kashmir and based in Pakistan were arranging a variety of logistic support including channeling finances with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J&K to destabilise the Union of India by clandestinely waging war.
It said that during the searches, incriminating material, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, bank documents, and other articles having a bearing on the investigation were seized.
The statement said that the analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation.