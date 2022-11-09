Pak-based terror handlers training youth to create IED explosives using locally-available chemicals: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) and said that Pakistan-based handlers were radicalising youth to join terror groups and training them to create explosives using locally-available chemicals.
A statement of the NIA issued here said that the NIA filed a chargesheet against the activities of TRF, an offshoot of LeT, in RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI.
It said that the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in this case against the activities of the TRF in the NIA Special Court, PHC, New Delhi against accused Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and Daniyal of Baramulla under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 17, 18, 18 B, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967.
The statement said that NIA registered the case suo moto on November 18, 2021.
It said that during investigations, it emerged that the accused Muzamil was associated with Pakistan-based handlers and operative commanders of LeT and TRF and had radicalised, motivated, and instigated vulnerable youth to join terror groups like TRF in Kashmir.
The NIA statement said that he entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in Kashmir to train Kashmiri youth to fabricate IEDs and explosives using locally available chemicals.
It said that he along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers and operatives of LeT and TRF actively participated in the acts in support of LeT and received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT.
The NIA statement said that he also facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India.
It said that further investigations in the case were in progress.