Pak-based terror handlers training youth to create IED explosives using locally-available chemicals: NIA

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) and said that Pakistan-based handlers were radicalising youth to join terror groups and training them to create explosives using locally-available chemicals.

A statement of the NIA issued here said that the NIA filed a chargesheet against the activities of TRF, an offshoot of LeT, in RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI.

It said that the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in this case against the activities of the TRF in the NIA Special Court, PHC, New Delhi against accused Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza and Daniyal of Baramulla under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 17, 18, 18 B, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967.