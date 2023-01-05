Pak-created LeT’s offshoot TRF, responsible for brutal killings of innocents, banned by MHA under UAPA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry Thursday banned ‘The Resistance Front’ terror outfit, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
An order of the Home Ministry issue here said that under S O 45 (E), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.
“And whereas, as per clause (m) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the said act, 'terrorist organisation' means an organisation listed in the First Schedule to the said Act or an organisation operating under the same name as an organisation so listed;
“And whereas, the First Schedule to the said act contains the list of such terrorist organisations;
“And whereas, 'The Resistance Front' came into existence in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribe terrorist organisation listed at serial number 5 of the First Schedule under the said act.
“And whereas, the 'The Resistance Front' is recruiting youth through online medium for furtherance of terrorist activities; “And whereas, the 'The Resistance Front' has been involved in carrying out propaganda on terror activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir;
“And whereas, the 'The Resistance Front' is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian State;
“And whereas, Sheikh Sajjad Gul is a Commander of 'The Resistance Front' and has been designated as a terrorist under the fourth schedule of the said Act;
“And whereas, the activities of 'The Resistance Front' are detrimental for the national security and sovereignty of India;
“And whereas, a large number of cases have been registered against the members and associates of 'The Resistance Front' relating to planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisation, terror attack on security forces, and killing of innocent persons.
“And whereas, the Central Government believes that the 'The Resistance Front' is involved in terrorism and it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India; “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendments in the First Schedule to the said act.
“In the First Schedule to the said act, in serial number 5, after the words "Pasban-e-Ahle Hadis", the words "The Resistance Front and all its manifestations and front Organisations" shall be inserted.