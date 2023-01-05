Pak-created LeT’s offshoot TRF, responsible for brutal killings of innocents, banned by MHA under UAPA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry Thursday banned ‘The Resistance Front’ terror outfit, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

An order of the Home Ministry issue here said that under S O 45 (E), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

“And whereas, as per clause (m) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the said act, 'terrorist organisation' means an organisation listed in the First Schedule to the said Act or an organisation operating under the same name as an organisation so listed;

“And whereas, the First Schedule to the said act contains the list of such terrorist organisations;