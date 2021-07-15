‘Pak drone forced to go back from Pallanwala sector’

Jammu: A surveillance drone of Pakistan was forced to go back by Indian army who noticed its suspicious movement close to the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector last night, a defence source said.
The source told Greater Kashmir that the soldiers noticed suspicious movement of the surveillance drone close to the border and it was slightly inside the territory in Pallanwala.
“The soldiers challenged the drone and it was forced to return back,” said the defence source, adding that the security forces have increased vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control over the movement of drones.
“Drones are being utilized by Pakistan to airdrop weapons and narcotics as many infiltration attempts were foiled by the Indian army in the last couple of years,” the defence source added.
“We have adopted a counter-drone strategy utilizing modern technology and human resources. The villagers and Village Defence Committees have also been activated in border villages of Jammu Region,” he said.
A police official said, “VDCs and villagers living close to the International Border have become active. We also make them aware about how to detect drones. They are told to inform the nearest police posts in case they see any suspect or drone.” Pertinently, border areas of Jammu have witnessed drones and dropping of weapons which were seized by the BSF along the International Border in the past.