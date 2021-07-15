‘Pak drone forced to go back from Pallanwala sector’

Jammu: A surveillance drone of Pakistan was forced to go back by Indian army who noticed its suspicious movement close to the Line of Control in Pallanwala sector last night, a defence source said.

The source told Greater Kashmir that the soldiers noticed suspicious movement of the surveillance drone close to the border and it was slightly inside the territory in Pallanwala.

“The soldiers challenged the drone and it was forced to return back,” said the defence source, adding that the security forces have increased vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control over the movement of drones.

“Drones are being utilized by Pakistan to airdrop weapons and narcotics as many infiltration attempts were foiled by the Indian army in the last couple of years,” the defence source added.