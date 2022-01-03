Pak intruder killed on IB in Arnia: BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder on the International Border in Arnia.
An official said that the BSF troops manning Border Out Post (BOP) Balley Chak noticed suspicious activity in the forward area early this morning.
“Alert troops of BSF, after noticing suspicious movement of a Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu in an area opposite to BP No 978, challenged him. But he did not stop thus compelling them (troops) to open fire,” official said. “Intruder was killed on the spot,” the official added.
“Meanwhile, the patrolling has been intensified on the International Border,” the official said.
Meanwhile, an infiltration attempt by terrorists was scuttled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in the early hours of Monday, officials said here. Troops guarding the Hamirpur area of Bimber Gali sector picked up movement of a group of suspected terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border under the cover of darkness, they said.
The alert troops scuttled the infiltration bid by challenging the group, who fled back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
A landmine, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, also exploded during this, the officials said.
They said a search operation was underway. ( With PTI inputs)