Pak intruder killed on IB in Arnia: BSF

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday gunned down a Pakistani intruder on the International Border in Arnia.

An official said that the BSF troops manning Border Out Post (BOP) Balley Chak noticed suspicious activity in the forward area early this morning.

“Alert troops of BSF, after noticing suspicious movement of a Pak intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu in an area opposite to BP No 978, challenged him. But he did not stop thus compelling them (troops) to open fire,” official said. “Intruder was killed on the spot,” the official added.