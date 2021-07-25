Pak maintaining arms, ammunition supply lines through drones: DGP

Srinagar: The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) dropped using a drone along the Indo-Pak border on July 23 was meant for triggering at a crowded market in Jammu region and it showed that Pakistan was maintaining its supply lines to various terror groups despite the February ceasefire agreement, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Sunday.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, said terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were running short of arms and ammunition after the police and other security agencies managed to choke it by arresting many of their modules of Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

“We see that some of the state actors in Pakistan have adopted the use of drones for dropping arms, ammunition and even cash to cater to the demands of terror groups since September last year,” he told PTI here.

The police managed to shoot down a hexa-copter that had come from Pakistan in the Kanachak area of Jammu region along the International Border on July 23.