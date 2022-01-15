Pak national crosses IB; handed over to Rangers

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel handed over a Pakistani national, who inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side of International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, to Rangers during a flag meeting on Saturday evening.

BSF officials stated that the man, identified as Rehman, a resident of Boi Brahmina in Shakargarh tehsil of district Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the alert troops of 51 Battalion this afternoon.