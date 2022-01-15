Pak national crosses IB; handed over to Rangers

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel handed over a Pakistani national, who inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side of International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, to Rangers during a flag meeting on Saturday evening.
BSF officials stated that the man, identified as Rehman, a resident of Boi Brahmina in Shakargarh tehsil of district Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the alert troops of 51 Battalion this afternoon.
“He was caught while he was roaming in a suspicious manner in the area near IB in Ramgarh sector at about 1.00 pm. He had crossed over to this side of IB through the Balhad border. He had entered 200 metres inside India,” they informed.
“During preliminary questioning, it was found that he had crossed inadvertently. Later he was handed over to Pak Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing all formalities at 6.45 pm,” officials informed.