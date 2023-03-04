Pak pushing drugs to generate terror funds: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that Pakistan was pushing drugs to generate funds for terrorism activities.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that speaking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit to the Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur, the DGP said, “Pakistan is pushing drugs to generate funds for terrorism activities. J&K Police along with CAPFs is responding to each and every evil design strongly.”

He said that the Poonch-Rajouri sector had been affected with cross-border narco-trade for some time now.