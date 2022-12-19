Pak pushing huge drug consignments to target J&K youth, society: DGP

Jammu: Asserting that the process to identify terror sympothisers was under progress, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that the drive against the people or institutions providing support to terrorism in J&K would continue.
Speaking to media persons in Kathua after the inauguration of 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 Cricket Championship, 2022, the DGP said, “The enemy of peace and terror supporters have created assets and constructed buildings that work to keep terrorism alive. We are in the process of identifying institutions or individuals having links with terrorists. They will face a strict action under the law.”
Responding to a question about the demolition of two-storey house of Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, Ashiq Hussain Nengro in Rajpora, Pulwama, he said, “The drive is part of the process that will continue in future too. Anything that promotes terrorism comes under the jurisdiction of law and can be seized, sealed, or demolished.”
The DGP said that in the last 30 years, terrorism had brought destruction to J&K.
Regarding threats to the PM package employees by the terror groups, he said, “TRF is a mouthpiece of Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror outfits. They speak on behalf of such outfits to create panic and misunderstanding among the people. The TRF is on our radar. We have already taken action against it.”
Regarding infiltration, the DGP said, “The terror training camps are operational. Sometimes their count increases and sometimes it decreases. However, the training camps across the International Border are not very active. But in other areas such camps are there. They give training to the terrorists and then infiltration attempts are made.”
Lauding the security forces, he said that this year, in comparison to the past, the infiltration has declined due to tightened border security and anti-terror grids.
Regarding smuggling of drugs from across the border, the DGP said, “Pushing drugs to target the youth and the society is a new conspiracy hatched from Pakistan. Large quantities of drugs are coming. However, Police seized a huge quantity of drugs foiling such attempts.”
“We will continue to tighten our grip on drug smuggling and take strict action against the persons involved,” he said.
The DGP said that Police had made de-addiction centres for helping the addicted youth overcome drug addiction.
“Police is working to help the addicted youth by supporting and rehabilitating them. J&K Police is constructing a big de-addiction centre in Jammu in addition to the de-addiction centre that is already established in Jammu, which lacks proper space. We also have a team of doctors and counselors,” he said.
The DGP said that the J&K Police was also running a drug de-addiction centre in Kashmir.
“Now people are demanding J&K Police to establish more such de-addiction centres,” he said.