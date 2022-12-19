Pak pushing huge drug consignments to target J&K youth, society: DGP

Jammu: Asserting that the process to identify terror sympothisers was under progress, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that the drive against the people or institutions providing support to terrorism in J&K would continue.

Speaking to media persons in Kathua after the inauguration of 11th Police Martyrs Memorial T-20 Cricket Championship, 2022, the DGP said, “The enemy of peace and terror supporters have created assets and constructed buildings that work to keep terrorism alive. We are in the process of identifying institutions or individuals having links with terrorists. They will face a strict action under the law.”

Responding to a question about the demolition of two-storey house of Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, Ashiq Hussain Nengro in Rajpora, Pulwama, he said, “The drive is part of the process that will continue in future too. Anything that promotes terrorism comes under the jurisdiction of law and can be seized, sealed, or demolished.”