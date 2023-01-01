‘PAK SHIFTS TARGET KILLING STRATEGY TO PIR PANJAL’ INNOCENTS SLAYED: 4 killed, 6 injured in gruesome Rajouri terror attack

Rajouri: Four persons were killed and six injured, three of them critically, after terrorists forced their entry into three houses in Dhangri village of Rajouri on Sunday morning and started firing indiscriminately at the minority community members.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said that armed terrorists surfaced in the Dhangri village, some 7 km from Rajouri.

“Four persons have been killed and six injured, two of them critically,” the ADGP Jammu said.

Giving details, Police said that the terrorists surfaced in the village around 7 am, entered the first house and started firing indiscriminately at the minority community members following which they entered the second house at a distance of 50 meters and continued indiscriminate firing at the house inmates.