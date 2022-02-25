Pak trying to disrupt peace in J&K; not to be allowed: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday stated that Pakistan was trying to disrupt peace in J&K using different means but the “proactive combined intel-network, apparatus and alert physical security grid” of police and security forces were frustrating its attempts.
He, accompanied by ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters PHQ Mukesh Sinha and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, was addressing a press conference after inaugurating a Women Police Station at Udhampur.
“Pakistan has been making attempts to disrupt peace in J&K to fulfill its nefarious designs. As a part of its larger conspiracy, it is trying hard and using all its tactics to keep alive terrorism, which is on its last legs, in one or the other form. To further this agenda and fuel terrorism here, it keeps on using drones or tunnelling to supply arms and ammunition to terrorists in J&K from across the border. But I’m happy that all its efforts are not being able to succeed through the alacrity and alertness of our police and security forces, working in perfect synergy,” DGP said.
Referring to yesterday’s recovery of cache of arms and ammunition dropped by drone in Arnia sector on the International Border, he said, “The latest attempt in this connection has been made by Lashkar-e-Taiba using drone to drop ammunition and explosive material including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, pistol etc.
For the first time, a chemical has also been sent or supplied, which is in liquid form. We’re analysing it to find out how it was to be used, for what purpose and what kind of damage it could incur. We’re making all out efforts to defeat subversive designs. So far we’ve been successful in jointly tackling this threat and hope this synergy will continue in future as well. We’re fully prepared not to allow them to disrupt prevailing peace in J&K.”
He said that Pakistan was using all available channels to fuel militancy here. “Pakistan is not only using drones to strengthen the terror infrastructure here. It is providing training (weapon-handling) to them (youth), supplying weapons and sending consignments through border routes in different parts of Kashmir. For the past two years or so, they have been sending arms with the consignment of narcotics, the sale proceeds of which were being used to fund terrorism. Nevertheless, our counter-apparatus is in place to fail their plans. That’s why they are now using drones,” he said.
Elaborating further on this account, the DGP said, “Last year, the number of terrorists killed was 182 but the number of arms recovered was more than 300. This simply means that they want more and more youth to join terrorism. But we’re frustrating their plans. Police and security are able to intercept before these weapons, IEDs reach terrorists. This is a good sign as it has helped us in containing the level of violence.”
Earlier, the DGP, while giving a detailed account of Women Police Stations being established across J&K, said, “We’ve been setting up Women Police Stations at Range level. The inauguration of Women Police Station at Udhampur is a part of this process. Prior to it in Rajouri-Poonch range, we set up a Women Police Station at Rajouri. In Jammu and Srinagar, these Women Police Stations have been functional for a long time now. Similarly in Kathua, Baramulla, these have been set up. In South Kashmir, under Anantnag range, the first Women Police Station is almost ready for inauguration. In Pulwama, the process for the same is underway.”
He said that the basic objective of setting up all Women Police Stations was to infuse a sense of security among the women to report crimes against them.
“Many incidents of crimes against women go unreported as the women feel hesitant or insecure to report atrocities inflicted upon them in the Police Stations or share their woes confidently without any inhibition with the police. In this context, the role of these Police Stations, helmed by the Women Police officers and dominated by women staff, becomes significant.
Any woman will feel comfortable approaching such Police Stations, where all matters including reporting, are handled by women police officials,” DGP Dilbag Singh said.
He averred that that the JKP was making all out efforts to strengthen this system to make it women-friendly as a part of its resolve for women empowerment and emancipation.