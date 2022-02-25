Pak trying to disrupt peace in J&K; not to be allowed: DGP

Elaborating further on this account, the DGP said, “Last year, the number of terrorists killed was 182 but the number of arms recovered was more than 300. This simply means that they want more and more youth to join terrorism. But we’re frustrating their plans. Police and security are able to intercept before these weapons, IEDs reach terrorists. This is a good sign as it has helped us in containing the level of violence.”

Earlier, the DGP, while giving a detailed account of Women Police Stations being established across J&K, said, “We’ve been setting up Women Police Stations at Range level. The inauguration of Women Police Station at Udhampur is a part of this process. Prior to it in Rajouri-Poonch range, we set up a Women Police Station at Rajouri. In Jammu and Srinagar, these Women Police Stations have been functional for a long time now. Similarly in Kathua, Baramulla, these have been set up. In South Kashmir, under Anantnag range, the first Women Police Station is almost ready for inauguration. In Pulwama, the process for the same is underway.”