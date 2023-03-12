Pakistan doesn’t like peace in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday said that Pakistan does not like peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Even now, the violence has not ended totally. We have to remain cautious and alert,” DGP said addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at Bakshi Stadium here.
“While we are moving forward on the path of peace, the enemy is finding it hard,” he said. “The path of peace is getting stronger but our enemies cannot digest it.”
Singh said that the youth had to remain cautious and not fall prey to Pakistan’s lust for violence and think about their family, society, and its development.
He said that he was happy that youngsters, who used to play with grenades, were today playing with bat and ball.
“Today, they have bats and balls and message of peace rather than grenades in their hands,” the J&K Police chief said. “I want to congratulate my people and my youth for this.”
Later talking to media persons, he said pro-Pakistan forces, Pakistan agencies that had always indulged in violence in Kashmir, did not like peace here.
“I want to appeal our youth that the time has come to make these evil designs unsuccessful and strengthen peace,” the DGP said.
Commenting on the targeted killings, he said that it had come down.
“Some incidents take place sometimes, but, we take those seriously and counter measures are being taken,” Singh said. “Attempts are on day and night to wipe out the remnants of terror, and they will continue.”
About the infiltration, he said that whenever snow melts, chances of infiltration increase.
“However, infiltration is in control to a larger extent than before and if there are such attempts, we will foil those and have taken all measures,” the DGP said.
He said that Pakistani agencies were running narcotics and terror together in J&K. “We have seized many such assignments. Both narcotics and ammunition are coming together,” he said. “Even cash is being used for terrorism. In Poonch, we seized cash of about Rs 1.5 crore, weapons, and 7 kg heroin. The money from the sale of narcotics is being used for terrorism. Our endeavour is to bust all such modules.”
Singh said that the SIU, SIA, and NIA were working together.
“We have joined the Narcotics Control Bureau as well. Such cartels, which have inter-state ramifications or operations, will be destroyed at every level,” he said. “For that a joint effort is needed and we are doing that.”
About the attachment of properties, the DGP said that attachment of properties was done only after investigations.
“It is not a game which is being played. If it is found that the property owner has used his property (for terror) by his own will, then such an action is taken. Otherwise, no action is taken,” he said. “We warn people regularly not to use their property for such acts. If someone is driving terrorists in his car and we seize it, is it wrong? If anyone is allowing them inside their home, and it is used for a terror activity, is it wrong when we attach it. We will not forgive any such acts.”
Commandant General, HG, CD and SDRF B Srinivas, DG CID R R Swain, Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, ADGP Armed S J M Gilani, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.