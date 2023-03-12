Pakistan doesn’t like peace in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday said that Pakistan does not like peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “Even now, the violence has not ended totally. We have to remain cautious and alert,” DGP said addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 at Bakshi Stadium here.

“While we are moving forward on the path of peace, the enemy is finding it hard,” he said. “The path of peace is getting stronger but our enemies cannot digest it.”

Singh said that the youth had to remain cautious and not fall prey to Pakistan’s lust for violence and think about their family, society, and its development.

He said that he was happy that youngsters, who used to play with grenades, were today playing with bat and ball.