Pakistan goes in for course-correction in its relations with America

On the foreign policy front, Shehbaz Sharif , the new prime minister of Pakistan inherited many challenges and the biggest of them being to revive the relations with Washington which his immediate predecessor Imran Khan had led astray. Not only that , his challenge became bigger as Khan is continuing with its anti-American campaign with an eye on the votes in the elections, which in any case would be held before the year-end .

Soon after his election as PM, Sharif in his first speech in the National Assembly on Sundayfirst spoke of ties with China , and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor .

It was a strategic movefor he wanted to assureBeijing and also Pakistanis that the relationship with China was of utmost importancefor Islamabad , andnext he picked up Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries , and then came the turn of America.

As a businessman, Sharif knew that Washington was critical to the economy of his country . Again, he stressed that his government wanted good relations with America , but added with extra emphasis , “ we want these relations as equals”.