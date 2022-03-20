Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India's independent foreign policy

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for following an independent foreign policy , saying it imported crude oil from Russia despite American sanctions. Khan, a fierce critic of the ruling NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke highly of the Indian foreign policy.

In his address to a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he told his supporters that he would like to praise the neighbouring country India as it was having an "independent foreign policy". Khan said that India, which is a part of Quad, has imported oil from Russia despite American sanctions.