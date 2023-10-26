Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in Arnia: BSF

Jammu: Panic gripped Arnia, Bullo Chak and other areas of R S Pura sector along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district after Pakistan resorted to “unprovoked firing” late Thursday evening.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said, “At around 8 pm, unprovoked firing was started by Pak Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area (in Jammu).”

He said that it (unprovoked firing) was befittingly retaliated by BSF troops. “The firing is still on,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the locals, heavy and small arms firing was continuously going on in the area when last reports were received.

Locals mentioned that caught unawares by this sudden cross border firing, the civilians were panicked. “People were running towards safer places amid firing,” they added.

The situation on IB had been relatively calm for the last couple of years amid ceasefire, except an incident of firing that took place last week in which two BSF personnel deployed on IB in Arnia sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, in Bullo Chak area, a mortar shell exploded on the house of one Om Prakash, damaging his kitchen.