Pakistan smuggling narcotics to give shape to their nefarious designs: SIA chargesheet

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu Wednesday said that Pakistan was smuggling narcotics to give shape to their nefarious designs.

A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that the SIA Jammu filed a chargesheet against two Punjab-based narco-smugglers and terrorists.

It said that the chargesheet was filed in a case FIR No 21/2022 under Sections 16, 17, 18, and 20 UA (P) Act 1967 read with Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The statement said that the case pertains to inter-alia recovery of 36 kg of heroin, a pistol along with magazine and nine rounds by BSF from Border out Post Whale Back, Glar IB Samba.