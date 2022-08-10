Pakistan smuggling narcotics to give shape to their nefarious designs: SIA chargesheet

Jammu: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu Wednesday said that Pakistan was smuggling narcotics to give shape to their nefarious designs.
A statement of the J&K Police issued here said that the SIA Jammu filed a chargesheet against two Punjab-based narco-smugglers and terrorists.
It said that the chargesheet was filed in a case FIR No 21/2022 under Sections 16, 17, 18, and 20 UA (P) Act 1967 read with Sections 8, 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The statement said that the case pertains to inter-alia recovery of 36 kg of heroin, a pistol along with magazine and nine rounds by BSF from Border out Post Whale Back, Glar IB Samba.
It said that during the incident, three smugglers and intruders were killed on February 6, 2022.
The statement said that the investigation had established the offenses under UA (P) Act and NDPS Act against two Punjab-based accused persons Gurpreet Singh alias Billa and Manpreet Singh alias Mani.
It said that the duo was in contact with Pakistan-based narco-terror handlers and some Punjab-based persons against whom investigation was still going on.
“The terrorist gangs adopt the modus operandi of enticing and inciting individuals, especially youth of border areas of Punjab for destabilising the economic security of India by smuggling huge consignment of narcotics, which had now become a new terror front of the proxy war being unleashed by the adversaries from across the border, which in long term damages the monetary stability of India because the proceeds obtained from such transaction become part of the regular supply chain of our economy,” the statement said. “The smuggling of narcotics and weapons are well-thought strategies of Pakistan to give shape to their nefarious designs against India and a part of the such transaction also land in the hands of anti-national elements for subversive activities.”
It said that concerning other accused, the investigation was proceeding and a supplementary chargesheet in terms of Section 173 (8) of Cr PC would be produced by the investigating agency in the court vis-à-vis all the involved characters.