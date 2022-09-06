‘Pakistani intelligence agencies, terror groups jointly activating their OGWs in J&K’

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday said that it carried out multiple raids at several locations across Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case.

A statement of SIA issued here said that continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations spread across the Valley.

The house premises of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla were searched in connection with the investigation of a case FIR No 16/2022 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act read with 120-B and 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.