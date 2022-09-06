‘Pakistani intelligence agencies, terror groups jointly activating their OGWs in J&K’

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday said that it carried out multiple raids at several locations across Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case.
A statement of SIA issued here said that continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations spread across the Valley.
The house premises of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla were searched in connection with the investigation of a case FIR No 16/2022 under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) Act read with 120-B and 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.
The statement said that the case pertains to a terror grid active in Kashmir.
It said that the details that were being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with the active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) organisation based in Pakistan had been activating their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organizing, and executing terror activities in J&K.
“The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted,” the statement said.
“During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized,” the SIA said. “Analysis of the data will follow and leads that will emerge will become the basis for further investigation.”
The statement said that the searches were aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kashmir by identifying OGWs supporting and abetting terrorism.