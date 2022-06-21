‘Pakistan’s attempts to sabotage peace efforts in Kashmir effectively responded by SFs’

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said in a Tweet.

Two Lashker-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar on June 13.

“#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani#terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet. (@KashmirPolice)

Police said that the terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab).Goujri, police said was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.