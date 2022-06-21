‘Pakistan’s attempts to sabotage peace efforts in Kashmir effectively responded by SFs’

Srinagar: While role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has become subdued as a result of the strong anti-terror policies of the PM Narendra Modi led government, the cornered terror groups are frustrated to an extent that now innocents including women and children have become their targets.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday stated that “by targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in valley,”. “Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir specially against foreign terrorists: IGP Kashmir Kashmir Zone Police @KashmirPolice,” Police said.
So far 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists have been killed in Kashmir in current year. Last year in 2021 total 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit, the IGP Kashmir has said.
It may be mentioned that two terrorists who were involved into the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala were killed at Mishipora in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on June 16. “One of terrorist is identified as Zubair Sofi of Mohan Pora Kulgam who was involved in killing of woman teacher Mrs Rajni Bala on 31/5/22,” Police had said.
Two terrorist including one involved into the killing of Vijay Kumar Bank Manager was killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir on June 15.
“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said in a Tweet.
Two Lashker-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar on June 13.
“#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani#terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in another tweet. (@KashmirPolice)
Police said that the terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab).Goujri, police said was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.
A Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, involved in killings two cops was shot dead in a chance encounter in Sangam Palpora area of Soura in a chance encounter on June 12 evening. He was identified as Adil Ahmad Parray of Ganderbal and was active since last October. “LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of Police: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said.
On June 10, in an encounter, a categorised terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie son of Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.
As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities.
On June 19, 2 Pakistani terrorists were neutralized in Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara while as 2 more terrorists were killed today taking the toll to four,police said. “The killed terrorists include 3 Pakistani terrorists identified as Bambar Khan, Al-Bakash, Aftab Bhai of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a local terrorist Showket Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sedow Shopian on whose disclosure the said operation was conducted,” Police said. On June 20, One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He was identified as Suhail Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Khan resident of Maidan Chogal Handwara and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and other civilian atrocities.”
On May 31, two terrorists of Lasher-e-Toiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. They were identified as Shahid Ahmad Rather of Larow Jageer, Tral linked with JeM and Umar Yousuf son of Mohd Yousef resident of Tukro Keegam Shopian linked with LeT.
“AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 2 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including 02 AK 47 rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said.
The killed terrorists were involved in killing of a woman and government employee. “Killed terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of Tral & Umar Yousuf of Shopian. Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal & a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said in the tweet.
On May 30, two Jasih-e-Muhammad terrorists among them killer of police constable Riyaz Ahmad were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 more terrorist killed (Total 2). 02 AK rifles recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said in a Tweet.
On May 28, two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter security forces in Bijbehera area of Anantnag district. The killed terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora. “#Encounter has started at Shitipora, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police had said.
Police said both killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks. The killed terrorist Yawar Ayub Dar was also involved in an attempt to murder attack on a GRP personnel at Railway Station Panzgam on 04/12/2021 and IED blast on CRPF bunker at Larmoo area on 02/05/2022, Police had said.