Pakistan’s sinister attempt to disturb peace in Jammu foiled: Army

Rajouri / Jammu: Army on Wednesday said a “sinister attempt” by Pakistan to disturb peace in the Jammu region was scuttled with successful elimination within 48 hours of two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

The back-to-back infiltration bids on August 21 and 22 in Jhangar and Lam areas, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and the arrest of a notorious terrorist guide who was assigned the task by a senior officer of Pakistan's intelligence agency to lead a group into this side to attack an Army post, Army's 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana said.

It is the direct pointer towards our adversary across our western borders and sinister attempt to disrupt peace in Rajouri and Jammu region, he said.

However, he said the security forces deployed on the LoC are fully alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary and maintain peace and tranquility in the Jammu region.

Briefing the media about the two successful operations in the Naushera sector of Rajouri, the officer said the first attempt was made on August 21 when alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted the movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC in the early hours.