Pall of gloom descends on native places of fallen officers

Chandigarh: A pall of gloom descended on the native places of Sena Medal-awardee Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the nation from the terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

While Col Manpreet Singh belongs to Mohali in Punjab, Major Dhonchak from Panipat in Haryana.

"We last spoke to him (Col Manpreet Singh) at 6.45 a.m. and later got a call at around 3 p.m. that he has been injured. He was a great man. Last year, he was awarded Sena Medal for his duty. I salute him," Colonel Manpreet Singh’s brother told the media.

His family, comprising mother, wife Jagmeet Grewal and two children -- a daughter, aged six, and a son, aged two, resides near New Chandigarh in Mohali district, near here.

Planning to visit the family on his birthday next month, Major Dhonchak joined the India Army in 2013 and was the lone brother of three sisters.

He’s survived by his wife Jyoti and three-year-old daughter Vamika.