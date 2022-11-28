Pall of gloom descends on Ramban villages

Ramban: A pall of gloom descended on Sangaldan and Gool areas of Ramban district after four members of a family died in an accident near Chenani, Udhampur on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday.

Locals said that Imam Jamia Masjid Sangaldan Abdul Hameed Sheikh, 32, accompanied by his father Moulana Jamal Din, 65, mother Hajira Begum, 50, and his nephew Tadil Malik, 16, started their journey from Gool, Sangaldan to Udhampur for consulting an eye specialist but all the four died in the accident near Chenani in Udhampur.

A policeman who was part of the rescue operation said that it took more than an hour to retrieve the dead and the injured from the 700-feet deep gorge.