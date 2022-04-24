Palli becomes India’s first carbon neutral Panchayat: PM

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral.

The Prime Minister, during his address to Gram Panchayats across the country from Palli Panchayat in Samba to mark the occasion of “National Panchayati Raj Day” underlined the changed system of working in the Jammu and Kashmir, by giving example of the 500 KW solar plant that was established in three weeks. “Whereas earlier even the movement of a file from Delhi used to take 2-3 weeks,” the Prime Minister said.