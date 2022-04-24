Palli becomes India’s first carbon neutral Panchayat: PM

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral.
The Prime Minister, during his address to Gram Panchayats across the country from Palli Panchayat in Samba to mark the occasion of “National Panchayati Raj Day” underlined the changed system of working in the Jammu and Kashmir, by giving example of the 500 KW solar plant that was established in three weeks. “Whereas earlier even the movement of a file from Delhi used to take 2-3 weeks,” the Prime Minister said.
He said all houses of Palli Panchayat getting solar power was a perfect example of “Gram Urja Swaraj” and the changed way of working would take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.
PM Modi referred to India’s leadership on international environmental and climate change platforms and expressed pride in the strides that Palli Panchayat was making towards becoming “first carbon neutral panchayat.”
“Palli Panchayat is moving towards becoming the first “Carbon Neutral Panchayat” in the country. Today, I have also got an opportunity to interact with the people's representatives of the villages of the country, in the village of Palli. Many congratulations to Jammu and Kashmir for this big achievement and development works,” PM said.