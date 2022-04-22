Palli remains unfazed; racing against time to accord grand welcome to PM

The locals, elders, students and the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) too were gleefully contributing their bit, in whatever manner they were supposed to. They were enjoying to the hilt these “precious hours of new found glory.”

As per J&K police chief Dilbag Singh, “two terrorists, freshly infiltrated from Pakistan, and part of JeM suicide squad were killed in the encounter, which could be a big conspiracy to sabotage the Prime Minister’s rally.”

The gunfight had claimed the life of a CISF ASI while rendering over half a dozen CISF and police personnel injured.

At Palli, however, yes, there were murmurs among those present around about the encounter. Some were angry over this “act of terror” and expressed it too without mincing words against the neighbouring nation; others were ruing loss of CISF ASI and injuries to other security personnel in the operation.