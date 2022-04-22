Palli remains unfazed; racing against time to accord grand welcome to PM

Palli (Samba): Just 17-kms away from it, Palli village- the venue of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally on April 24, seemed to be completely unfazed by the pre-dawn Sunjwan encounter in the heart of Jammu city on Friday.
There was hurly burly as usual with an overwhelming presence of administrative paraphernalia, both from civil and police departments, with the work force racing against time to finish the pending works in the village.
The locals, elders, students and the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) too were gleefully contributing their bit, in whatever manner they were supposed to. They were enjoying to the hilt these “precious hours of new found glory.”
As per J&K police chief Dilbag Singh, “two terrorists, freshly infiltrated from Pakistan, and part of JeM suicide squad were killed in the encounter, which could be a big conspiracy to sabotage the Prime Minister’s rally.”
The gunfight had claimed the life of a CISF ASI while rendering over half a dozen CISF and police personnel injured.
At Palli, however, yes, there were murmurs among those present around about the encounter. Some were angry over this “act of terror” and expressed it too without mincing words against the neighbouring nation; others were ruing loss of CISF ASI and injuries to other security personnel in the operation.
But there was no trace of fear or apprehensions of any kind about the conduct and success of the PM’s “historic and unprecedented rally” as the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had prophesied it. He had used the expression after reviewing rally arrangements at Palli on April 19 and later during his presser the same day with selective media at Raj Bhawan, as curtain-raiser to the high-profile visit.
With just 48 hours left for PM’s visit to once a sleepy hamlet of Palli, the left-over chunk of works was being finished at a hurried pace. At one or two places, finishing touches were being given to almost already completed works.
Heavy presence of security personnel all around was reassuring for everyone present engaged in the job, officials as well as locals. Their usual hustle-bustle was an indicator that Sunjwan encounter had failed to dampen their spirits.
Interesting aspect was – every movement was being monitored in and around Palli village and surrounding areas by the security personnel but they were not unnecessarily intrusive. Huge build-up was there. One would come across nakas set up by JKP and the personnel of other paramilitary forces. They would be watchful of activities of all, particularly the strangers but won’t stop anyone as long as one was behaving and not indulging in uncalled for activities.
While the main rally venue, fully decked up to welcome the Prime Minister, was completely out of bounds. Earlier, LG Sinha, the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh joined by other senior officials of the central and state governments, both from security and civil administrative set-up had reviewed the arrangements during their separate visits and had expressed their satisfaction. Last such high-profile review visit was conducted on April 19.
“Model Gram Panchayat building, which had been refurbished, too would remain inaccessible for visitors till the visit of "Pradhan Swak." Here he will have an 'informal interaction' with the PRI representatives. Though the Special Protection Group (SPG) has already taken over the control of the entire village area, the rally venue and Gram Panchayat building is completely under their surveillance,” informs Sarpanch Palli Panchayat Randheer Sharma.
One could just catch a glimpse of monstrous pre-fabricated structure from a distance and could imagine its grandeur. Gram Panchayat was also imbuing a new look. Sarpanch joined by other locals informed that it was equipped with modern gadgetry for the proposed interaction
“No major work is pending now. Some school children are engaged in painting the walls of Government High School Palli. They are just giving finishing touches. Similarly few painters are giving finishing touches to the wall which separates the newly erected heli-pad area beyond the cremation ground. SPG personnel had asked to remove a few poles which could hamper the VVIP choppers' safe landing or take off. Few small trees and shrubs are to be cleared. Village pond has been cleaned but now it has to be replenished with water,” Randheer informs.
Palli Kissan Morcha president Tarsem Lal Sharma along with his son, proudly guides GK team to the link road to 500 KV Solar plant, installed on a total area of 6,408 square meters in the village to provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the Panchayat.
“We’re happy that it will make our village and Panchayat as the first “Carbon neutral Panchayat” of the country,” an exuberant Tarsem says.
While the solar plant is fully ready and its trial run was also successfully conducted earlier this week, the link road is being black-topped. “The work is on. It will be completed in few hours. Small panelling work is left, which is also being finished hurriedly,” his son points out.
In the school, Niharika and Kanchan, both students of 12th standard, were finishing their wall painting. When asked they gleefully posed for the camera also. “We are happy that we will be able to see the Prime Minister in our Panchayat,” they share their happiness.
At the residence of Tarsem, his wife and daughter in law proudly display “solar-cooker” which has been distributed to every house in the village.
It was an ambience of ecstasy; all eagerly waiting to welcome the VVIP guest!