Panch dies in Udhampur blaze

Jammu: In a tragic incident, a Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) member died when he got trapped in the accidental fire that engulfed his house on Monday in Panchari area of Udhampur district.

Officials identified the deceased as Panch Gyan Chand, 38, of Katti village of Panchari area.

A buffalo also died in the fire.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the cause of the fire was accidental. Within minutes, the blaze engulfed the house. The Panch, who was present inside the house, got trapped and could not come out. Rescue operation was immediately started, yet by the time the blaze was controlled and the rescuers reached him, he was charred to death,” officials said.