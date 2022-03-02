Panch killed in Kulgam militant attack

Srinagar: Militants Monday evening in a hit and run attack shot dead an independent Panchayat member in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, police said. As per police officials a massive hunt was underway to track the attackers.

Official sources said that militants, whose number was being ascertained during ongoing investigations, fired upon the Panch identified as Muhammad Yaqoob Dar at Kulipora Sundroo Kulgam on Monday evening outside his residence. He had contested election as an independent candidate.