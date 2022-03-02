Panch killed in Kulgam militant attack

Srinagar: Militants Monday evening in a hit and run attack shot dead an independent Panchayat member in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, police said. As per police officials a massive hunt was underway to track the attackers.
Official sources said that militants, whose number was being ascertained during ongoing investigations, fired upon the Panch identified as Muhammad Yaqoob Dar at Kulipora Sundroo Kulgam on Monday evening outside his residence. He had contested election as an independent candidate.
“Terrorists fired upon the Panch from point blank range. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead by doctors,” a senior police officer said here.
“He received a bullet in the neck,” the official said, adding that a “massive hunt was underway in the area to nab the attackers.”
“Today at about 8:45 pm Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Kolpora area of Kulgam. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot,” Police said here.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Panch (Independent) identified as Muhammad Yaqoob Dar at Kolpora Srundoo area of Kulgam,” police said. “In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.”
“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” police said. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, ” police said adding that the area has been cordoned off and searches in the area were going on, police added.