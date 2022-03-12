Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that Panchayat representatives "are soft targets of militants" and about 90 per cent Panchs and Sarpanches do not have personal security officers (PSOs). The IGP also stated that militants were “carrying out attacks near religious places to disturb law and order.’

“Panches and Sarpanches are a soft target as about 90 per cent of them do not have a PSO. We have provided secure accommodation in Srinagar to those who face threat. Some have been put up in district headquarters,” IGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function held here in connection with a talent hunt organised by J&K Police. “The Sarpanch martyred yesterday was given a hotel accommodation in Srinagar, but he left without informing the police. We regret it.”