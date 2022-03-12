Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that Panchayat representatives "are soft targets of militants" and about 90 per cent Panchs and Sarpanches do not have personal security officers (PSOs). The IGP also stated that militants were “carrying out attacks near religious places to disturb law and order.’
“Panches and Sarpanches are a soft target as about 90 per cent of them do not have a PSO. We have provided secure accommodation in Srinagar to those who face threat. Some have been put up in district headquarters,” IGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function held here in connection with a talent hunt organised by J&K Police. “The Sarpanch martyred yesterday was given a hotel accommodation in Srinagar, but he left without informing the police. We regret it.”
“I went to Kulgam and took a (review) meeting there, discussed the preventive measure and do’s and dont's,” Kumar said, “We will try our best to keep all the PRIs or PPs safe so that they work in a safe environment.”
The Kashmir Police Chief said of late in every encounter that has broken out, there is presence of atleast one Pakistani militant noticed. “They have instructions from Pakistan to carry out attacks near religious places, so that there is some damage to the religious places and peoples emotions are stoked up,” he said . “Pakistan wants to create law and order problems.”
“The militants are carrying out such activities on the directions of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the security establishment was taking preventive measures and carrying out operations without any loss to the religious places or any collateral damage.
“Two JeM terrorists have been killed in Pulwama encounter. One is Pakistani Khalid Bhai alias Jutt who was active since 2018 in Shopian-Pulwama. The second one is Yaqib Mushtaq, resident of Karimabad, who became the district commander after the killing of Zahid Wani,” he said. “Karimabad was the epicentre of JeM. Today, there are no militants in the area. The entire top brass of Jaish in south Kashmir has been killed. Mushtaq was the last one.” Meanwhile IGP Kashmir held a review meeting at Kulgam a day after a Sarpanch was killed by militants.