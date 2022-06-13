Panel on alleged irregularities in SIs’ written test to submit report in 15 days

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted an inquiry committee led by ACS Home to enquire into the “alleged irregularities in the written test for Sub-Inspector posts in the J&K Police by Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).”

The panel has been asked to submit its report or recommendations within fifteen days.

Inquiry committee to be chaired by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department R K Goyal will have Principal Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD) and Secretary Department Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as its members.