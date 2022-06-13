Panel on alleged irregularities in SIs’ written test to submit report in 15 days

Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted an inquiry committee led by ACS Home to enquire into the “alleged irregularities in the written test for Sub-Inspector posts in the J&K Police by Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).”
The panel has been asked to submit its report or recommendations within fifteen days.
Inquiry committee to be chaired by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department R K Goyal will have Principal Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD) and Secretary Department Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs as its members.
“The committee may co-opt any other member as may be required and shall submit its report or recommendations taking into account all aspects of the selection process within a period of fifteen days from the date of issuance of this order,” read GAD order.
As per the order, the Inquiry Committee will be serviced by the General Administration Department.
On June 9, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during Passing-Out-Parade of probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police and PSIs at Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur, had ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in Sub Inspector (SI) selection process. He assured that fresh recruitment would be made after cancellation of earlier process if any irregularity was established.
LG Sinha had stated that a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home would inquire into the matter and submit the report in a time bound manner. “For the last two-three days, newspapers have been reporting against the conduct of the Sub Inspectors’ selection process by JKSSB. We have decided to constitute a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal that will probe into the matter and submit its report in a time bound manner,” the Lieutenant Governor had said. He had stated that no questions were raised at any other recruitment done so far.
“If there is any apprehension and doubt in the mind of the people, then it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action. If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process shall be cancelled and fresh recruitment will be made,” LG Sinha had added.
SIs selection list by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) was displayed online on June 4. However, several aspirants had raised questions over the list and had described it as “unfair.” Various political parties too had joined the chorus.