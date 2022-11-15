Panel to finalise recruitment rules reconstituted

Jammu: The government Tuesday reconstituted the committee for finalisation of recruitment rules of different gazetted and non-gazetted services.
“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for finalising or clearing recruitment rules of different gazetted and non-gazetted services,” reads an order of the General Administration Department (GAD).
The committee would comprise Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner), Home Department as chairman and Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department as member-secretary while Administrative Secretaries of GAD, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the concerned department would be its members.
“The committee shall inter-alia recommend changes, if any, required in the present process of finalising recruitment rules,” Secretary GAD Piyush Singla said.