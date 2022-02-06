Panel to scrutinise details of non-gazetted posts to be referred to SSB

Jammu: The government on Sunday constituted a 4-member committee to scrutinise the details of non-gazetted posts to be referred to the J&K Services Selection Board.
The committee will submit its recommendations by February 11, 2022.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Committee comprising these members with regard to the referral of non-gazetted vacancies to the J&K Services Selection Board,” read an order issued by GAD.
Panel, to be chaired by the Administrative Secretary ARI and Training Department, will have the representative, not below the rank of Additional Secretary, one each from the Finance Department; General Administration Department and the concerned Administrative Department as its members.
As per the terms of reference of the Committee, the panel will check and scrutinise the details of posts i.e., designations, numbers, eligibility criteria and creation orders with the Recruitment rules of the concerned department of the non-gazetted posts to be referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.
The panel will also ensure that posts available for referral under the direct recruitment quota are under relevant categories viz., Open Merit (OM), Resident of Backward Areas (RBA), Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) etc.