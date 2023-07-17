Panel to verify service records of employees registered on JKHRMS without initial appointment orders

Jammu: The government Monday constituted a five-member panel for scrutinizing or verification of service records of the employees registered on JKHRMS, whose initial appointment orders are not available.

The committee would have the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department as its chairman while Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department and a representative each of General Administration Department (GAD); ARI and Trainings Department and Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (not below the rank of Additional Secretary in every case) would be its members.

As per the terms of reference of the committee, it would scrutinise or verify the entries recorded in the service books of such employees whose initial appointment orders are not forthcoming or available with reference to the other near analogous or supporting or ancillary record, which may be available with the departments and or their subordinate offices to establish the genuineness or veracity of the said service record.

The panel has also been mandated to prioritise the examination of cases of the employees, who may have retired on superannuation in the intervening period. Besides it would, after establishing the genuineness or veracity of the records of the employees, make appropriate recommendations to the concerned Administrative Departments for release of salaries in favour of these employees.

The panel would, after seeking inputs from the concerned Administrative Departments, make specific recommendations to the GAD within a month of the issuance of this order in respect of the cases where the genuineness of service records could not be established beyond reasonable doubt.

The panel would be serviced by the GAD.