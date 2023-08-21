Panels constituted to supervise, facilitate handover, takeover of Toshkhana assets

Jammu: J&K government Monday ordered the constitution of two panels for supervising and facilitating handover and takeover of assets of Toshkhana between the Director, Hospitality and Protocol (Toshkhana Officer) and Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums J&K.

As per an order issued by GAD Commissioner secretary Sanjeev Verma, the 5-member committee for assets of Mubarak Mandi, Jammu and Civil Secretariat Jammu will comprise Deputy Commissioner Jammu as Convener while Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu; Director Hospitality & Protocol (Toshkhana Officer); Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums J&K and Treasury Officer, Saddar Treasury Jammu will be its members.