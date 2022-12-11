PANIC GRIPS SOUTH KASHMIR VILLAGE | 2 children die of Hepatitis-A

Anantnag: Panic gripped the Turka Tachloo village of south Kashmir after two schoolchildren suffering from Hepatitis-A passed away while four other infected children are under observation.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kulgam, Dr Muhammad Rafiq told Greater Kashmir that samples of eight children from a private school were taken for suspected Hepatitis disease of which six returned positive, while two died.

He said that Hepatitis-A virus causes highly contagious liver infection.

Dr Rafiq said that of the two deceased children one was a girl who was admitted at SKIIMS (JVC) Bemina in Srinagar where she passed away.

“Another kid fled from the hospital, then he was again admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, he too passed away on Saturday. Both were Hepatitis-A positive,” Dr Rafiq said.