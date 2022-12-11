PANIC GRIPS SOUTH KASHMIR VILLAGE | 2 children die of Hepatitis-A

Anantnag: Panic gripped the Turka Tachloo village of south Kashmir after two schoolchildren suffering from Hepatitis-A passed away while four other infected children are under observation.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kulgam, Dr Muhammad Rafiq told Greater Kashmir that samples of eight children from a private school were taken for suspected Hepatitis disease of which six returned positive, while two died.
He said that Hepatitis-A virus causes highly contagious liver infection.
Dr Rafiq said that of the two deceased children one was a girl who was admitted at SKIIMS (JVC) Bemina in Srinagar where she passed away.
“Another kid fled from the hospital, then he was again admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, he too passed away on Saturday. Both were Hepatitis-A positive,” Dr Rafiq said.
He said that initially, they received reports about Hepatitis-A outbreak in a private school.
“We then took samples of 15 suspected cases of which six children were found positive for Hepatitis-A. These children are seven to eight-years-old. Out of six, four positive cases are stable at their homes. Two kids who were between seven to eight-years-old unfortunately died," the CMO Kulgam said.
He said that they had collected more than 100 samples from the people, but all returned negative and the screening was still going on.
Dr Rafiq said that they had talked to the Jal Shakti Department and asked to improve the quality of drinking water, which was being supplied to this village including the private school where these cases were reported.
“We have also taken samples of water, which was being supplied to this school,” he said. The CMO Kulgam said that there is a wellness centre in the village and the health team was working to handle any situation.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom told Greater Kashmir that they had collected the samples of 120 people and their results returned negative.
He said that the chemical testing of the drinking water had been done and the results were awaited.
“We have investigated the quality of drinking water. The Jal Shakti Department has assured people to continue drinking water after proper boiling as it is safe for the people. The administration including other concerned departments are on it. So far, there are only four positive cases of children," he said.
The DC said that the administration was investigating the matter and the committee had also been formed in this regard.
“We have already taken the samples of water which was stored in the school. And the samples of food will also be taken to know the actual reasons," he said.