Panic in Kashmir

Srinagar: A massive earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kashmir region, leaving people in a state of panic and chaos.
The quake struck late Tuesday evening, catching residents off guard.
As per the USGS, the earthquake hit 40 km south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, at a depth of 187 km. The quake lasted for nearly 30 to 40 seconds, causing panic among people who were seen rushing out of their homes in a state of panic.
The streets were filled with people running for safety, screaming and crying as they tried to escape the quake's wrath.
"I have never felt anything like this before," said Muhammad Ali of Baramulla. "The ground was shaking violently, and I thought the building would collapse any moment. I ran out with my family as fast as I could."
The situation was chaotic, with people trying to find their loved ones, rescue others, and move to safer places.
"It reminded me of the scenes witnessed on October 8, 2005. It seemed that my house would collapse the next moment. It was so scary," said Tanveer Ahmed. There were no immediate reports of any casualties and damage to any buildings due to earthquake, which was felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of northern India.
However, the earthquake has once again highlighted the need for better disaster management and preparedness in the region.
Kashmir region is located in a highly seismic zone were earthquakes are not uncommon.
Meanwhile, the earthquake disrupted the telecommunication towers resulting in breakdown of the communication with many people unable to make or receive phone calls and send text messages while some were unable to access the internet for a short period.
However, the telecommunication services were restored within half an hour, bringing a sigh of relief to the people.