Panic in Kashmir

Srinagar: A massive earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kashmir region, leaving people in a state of panic and chaos.

The quake struck late Tuesday evening, catching residents off guard.

As per the USGS, the earthquake hit 40 km south-southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, at a depth of 187 km. The quake lasted for nearly 30 to 40 seconds, causing panic among people who were seen rushing out of their homes in a state of panic.

The streets were filled with people running for safety, screaming and crying as they tried to escape the quake's wrath.

"I have never felt anything like this before," said Muhammad Ali of Baramulla. "The ground was shaking violently, and I thought the building would collapse any moment. I ran out with my family as fast as I could."