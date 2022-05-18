Panzath villagers celebrate cleaning up spring; rejoice with fish

Panzath (Qazigund): It may sound a bit strange yet the practice has been in vogue for over a century now.

Come May and the people of Panzath village of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district choose a day to clean the Panzath Nag (spring) and simultaneously relish its fish.

The day coincides with Roshan Posh (flowering the souls) - the traditional annual spring festival, specific to Kashmir which also marks the ripening of fruits.