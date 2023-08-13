‘Paradigm shift in development was unimaginable before Aug 2019’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that there had been a paradigm shift in development and achievement that was unimaginable before August 2019.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Jashn-e-Azadi, a musical tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at Zabarwan Park, Srinagar, the LG said, “Events like ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ reflect the paradigm shift in development and achievements that were essentially considered unimaginable before August 2019.”

The spokesman said that he shared the remarkable transformational journey of J&K and paid homage to the freedom fighters and fallen soldiers of J&K Police and other security forces.

“There is no greater love than the love for the country. The overwhelming participation of citizens of J&K in Tiranga Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga, Meri Maati Mera Desh and other events reflects people’s pure love, commitment and dedication to nation building,” Sinha said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K had witnessed unprecedented progress in diverse sectors, which was inclusive and equitable.