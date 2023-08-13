‘Paradigm shift in development was unimaginable before Aug 2019’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that there had been a paradigm shift in development and achievement that was unimaginable before August 2019.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Jashn-e-Azadi, a musical tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at Zabarwan Park, Srinagar, the LG said, “Events like ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ reflect the paradigm shift in development and achievements that were essentially considered unimaginable before August 2019.”
The spokesman said that he shared the remarkable transformational journey of J&K and paid homage to the freedom fighters and fallen soldiers of J&K Police and other security forces.
“There is no greater love than the love for the country. The overwhelming participation of citizens of J&K in Tiranga Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga, Meri Maati Mera Desh and other events reflects people’s pure love, commitment and dedication to nation building,” Sinha said.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K had witnessed unprecedented progress in diverse sectors, which was inclusive and equitable.
“Peace, social harmony, unity and brotherhood have fueled rising aspirations in the society and gave the people enviable strength and self-confidence,” the LG said.
He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration towards the welfare and empowerment of all sections of the society.
“Our dedication towards welfare of underprivileged, policy reforms aimed at upliftment of youth, farmers, women and expansion of welfare coverage has ensured widespread access to better facilities, ease of living and growth of areas that were under-developed,” Sinha said. “Our present and future is full of potential and prosperity.”
He called upon the people of J&K for a new resolve to realise the PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
The official spokesman said that renowned artists from J&K evoked the spirit of patriotic fervour through their captivating performances.
He said that a laser show depicted the unprecedented development of J&K across the sectors.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Secretary Information Department Prerna Puri; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Director Information Department Minga Sherpa were also present on the occasion.