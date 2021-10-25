Parents’ consent must for students appearing in class 10th, 12th annual exams: Govt

“The seating arrangement should be made in such a manner that every second desk is left vacant to maintain physical distancing,” the order reads.

The order reads that the vaccination of teachers, staff and other officials involved in holding the examination should be made mandatory, with the cooperation of the district administration. “There should be a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid boxes and hand sanitisers at the venue of the examination,” it reads.

All the students appearing for examination have been directed to wear masks and the concerned institutions have been asked to make the arrangement of masks for the students. “Separate facilities should be provided to the students showing any symptoms like cough, common cold and flu. It shall be the responsibility of Board authorities and Head of the schools to ensure that the Covid protocols are strictly adhered to,” the order reads. Notably, the date sheet of class 10th and 12th examination was not notified by the JK Board owing to the pending approval of the state executive committee for holding the examination in offline mode.