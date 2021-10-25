Parents’ consent must for students appearing in class 10th, 12th annual exams: Govt

Srinagar: The state executive committee of the department of Disaster Management J&K has ordered that students appearing in the upcoming class 10th and 12th annual examination should carry parents’ consent along on each day of their examinations.
The move comes after the school education department submitted its proposal to the executive committee for its approval to hold the class 10th and 12th annual examination in offline mode.
The state executive committee in an order has stated that the offline J&K Board examination for class 12th and 10th will be permitted to be held in staggered manner keeping in view all the social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
“All the students coming for offline board examination to the venue shall carry consent for each examination duly signed by their parents or legal guardians,” the order reads.
The executive committee has further stated that the Board should carry out the sanitisation of the examination halls, furniture and toilets on a daily basis before commencement and after the culmination of exams.
“The seating arrangement should be made in such a manner that every second desk is left vacant to maintain physical distancing,” the order reads.
The order reads that the vaccination of teachers, staff and other officials involved in holding the examination should be made mandatory, with the cooperation of the district administration. “There should be a thermal scanner, pulse oximeter, first aid boxes and hand sanitisers at the venue of the examination,” it reads.
All the students appearing for examination have been directed to wear masks and the concerned institutions have been asked to make the arrangement of masks for the students. “Separate facilities should be provided to the students showing any symptoms like cough, common cold and flu. It shall be the responsibility of Board authorities and Head of the schools to ensure that the Covid protocols are strictly adhered to,” the order reads. Notably, the date sheet of class 10th and 12th examination was not notified by the JK Board owing to the pending approval of the state executive committee for holding the examination in offline mode.
However, after receiving the approval with the guidelines from the state executive committee of Department of Disaster Management a meeting was convened by the Chairperson JKBOSE Veena Pandita to finalise and approve the date sheet for class 12th examination. “The date sheet has been approved and the class 12th examination will commence from November 9 and will conclude on December 4 as per the date sheet,” joint secretary examination in JKBOSE said.
As already reported by this newspaper, around 83000 students have registered for annual regular (2021) class 12th examination in Kashmir division for which around 741 examination centres have been set up in government and private educational institutions across the Valley.
Notably, the number of examination centres set up for JKBOSE examination has increased in order to maintain social distance between the examinees in the examination halls. The Joint secretary examination JK Board said the date for holding class 10th examination was not finalized yet. “We will see the gaps between the examination class 12th papers to accommodate class 10th date sheet accordingly,” he said. He said approximately 80000 students have registered for the upcoming class 10th annual regular examination for which 791 exam centres have been set up by the JK Board.