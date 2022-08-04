Parimal Rai appointed Chairperson J&K RERA

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday appointed retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary Goa Parimal Rai as the first chairperson of the J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the J&K government appoints Parimal Rai, IAS (retired), as Chairperson of the J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA),” read a notification issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta.

“The appointment of the chairperson will take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the authority. The chairperson of the authority should not hold any other office. The terms and conditions of appointment would be notified separately,” the notification read.