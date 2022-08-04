Parimal Rai appointed Chairperson J&K RERA

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday appointed retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary Goa Parimal Rai as the first chairperson of the J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the J&K government appoints Parimal Rai, IAS (retired), as Chairperson of the J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA),” read a notification issued by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta.
“The appointment of the chairperson will take effect from the date he assumes the charge of the post in the authority. The chairperson of the authority should not hold any other office. The terms and conditions of appointment would be notified separately,” the notification read.
The J&K government had framed the J&K Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2020 under Section 84 (1) of the act enacted by the parliament in 2016. Rules were notified by the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department on July 22, 2020.
The authority is aimed at regulating, monitoring, and promoting the real estate sector and ensuring transparency in the sale of real estate projects while protecting the interests of the consumers.
It is also mandated to adjudicate disputes related to the sector.
Rai’s appointment has been made after a year-long process initiated by the selection committee.
As per the rules, the chairperson and the members of the RERA are to be appointed by the government on the recommendations of the selection committee comprising the Chief Justice of the High Court or his nominee, the Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department, and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
The qualification prescribed for the post of chairperson and members was “adequate knowledge and professional experience of at least 20 years and 15 years in urban development, housing, real estate development, infrastructure, and economics.