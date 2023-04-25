Parkash Singh Badal passes away

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Patron S Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95. The Personal Assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal confirmed this.
Earlier on Monday, it was reported that he was under close observation in the ICU at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.
Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to the nation.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times.”
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chug also expressed grief and shock over Badal’s death and extended his condolences with the bereaved family.
The Centre announced two days of national mourning following Badal’s demise.
Three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah also expressed condolence on Badal’s demise.
“I join my father in condoling the death of Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Sb. Badal Sb was the tallest leader of Punjab and one of the great leaders of independent India. Both my grandfather and father had a very close association with him. His passing is truly the end of an era & he leaves behind a void that will be impossible to fill. May his soul rest in peace @officeofssbadal @HarsimratBadal,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.
Meanwhile, politicians cutting across party lines across the country expressed condolences to Badal’s bereaved family and supporters.