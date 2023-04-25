Parkash Singh Badal passes away

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal Patron S Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95. The Personal Assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal confirmed this.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that he was under close observation in the ICU at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to the nation.